CMSAF David Flosi Engages with Osan Airmen

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi delivers remarks during an all-call at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 25, 2025. Flosi visited Osan to learn firsthand about Osan’s critical role while engaging with Airmen to discuss the future of Air Force operations, plans to build a more lethal force and their dedication to Airman development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)