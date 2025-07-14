CMSAF David Flosi Engages with Osan Airmen

Photo By Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster | Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi delivers remarks during an all-call at...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster | Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi delivers remarks during an all-call at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 25, 2025. Flosi visited Osan to learn firsthand about Osan’s critical role while engaging with Airmen to discuss the future of Air Force operations, plans to build a more lethal force and their dedication to Airman development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster) see less | View Image Page

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi visited Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 25, 2025 to engage directly with Airmen and gain a firsthand understanding of the vital role Osan and other U.S. Air Force wings in Korea play in maintaining security and stability across the Indo-Pacific region.



Located 48 miles south of the Korean Demilitarized Zone, Osan Air Base is the most forward deployed permanently based wing in the Air Force and plays a crucial role in security and deterrence in the Indo-Pacific Theatre. Flosi’s visit underscored the importance of Korea’s “Fight Tonight!” mission, and how it contributes to the Air Force’s strategic focus on strengthening relationships with allies and partners.



The day began with a Chief’s Round Table, where Flosi met with senior enlisted leaders from across the Korean Peninsula. The session focused on force development, retention, and the challenges unique to enlisted leadership in a high-tempo, forward-deployed setting.



Flosi then recognized five Airmen for outstanding performance and their contributions to Osan’s no-fail mission. Each Airman exemplified the readiness, professionalism, and resilience that define the Air Force’s presence in Korea.



During an all-call with Team Osan, Flosi spoke to the importance of readiness in the Indo-Pacific and the need for a disciplined, capable force that can operate in increasingly complex threat environments.



“We’ve been working on a force design that looks ahead at fighting in a contested environment,” Flosi said. “We’re working on this design for that purpose so that when we go into a contested environment, we’re ready to be capable, effective and operational the day we arrive, because the contested environment requires it.”



Flosi highlighted the Air Force has constantly evolved to meet challenges through tenants of Airmanship. Today, that is through developing skills in two-way communication, land navigation, forward area and refueling and rearming procedures, airfield defense and operations, and rapid airfield repair.



“Airmanship attributes have kept us on the cutting edge of technology and innovation and capability for decades and it will for years to come,” Flosi said. “We owe you our best in setting those conditions for you to continue to be successful.”



Airmen were able to engage with Flosi and get answers on various topics of concern such as potential changes to physical fitness standards and testing, mission support, and upcoming changes in enlisted development and force structure.



Flosi concluded the visit with a working lunch alongside SNCOs and First Sergeants, where discussions centered on local initiatives to improve resiliency, retention, and leadership development while maintaining a focus on warfighting readiness.