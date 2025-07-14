CMSAF David Flosi Engages with Osan Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi, center left, laughs with enlisted leadership during a “Chief’s Round Table” at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 25, 2025. During the meeting, CMSAF Flosi met with command chiefs and senior enlisted leaders to discuss the 51st Fighter Wing mission, the future of the Air Force, and Osan’s critical role in regional security and Indo-Pacific stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)