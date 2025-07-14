Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF David Flosi Engages with Osan Airmen [Image 3 of 4]

    CMSAF David Flosi Engages with Osan Airmen

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi answers a question at an all-call at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 25, 2025. The visit gave Flosi the opportunity to engage directly with Airmen at Osan, address their concerns and recognize their contributions to regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 02:11
    Photo ID: 9224716
    VIRIN: 250725-F-SA893-1171
    Resolution: 5122x2881
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    CMSAF David Flosi Engages with Osan Airmen

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force
    51st Fighter Wing
    Osan Air Base
    CMSAF

