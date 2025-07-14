CMSAF David Flosi Engages with Osan Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi answers a question at an all-call at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 25, 2025. The visit gave Flosi the opportunity to engage directly with Airmen at Osan, address their concerns and recognize their contributions to regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)