JTF-M visits Republic of Palau

AIRAI, Republic of Palau (July 23, 2025) - U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Josh Lasky, commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia, greets a Civic Action Team Palau apprentice at Camp Katuu in Airai, July 23. CAT Palau provides community construction support to Palau, assists and trains apprentices in general engineering skills, facilitates a medical outreach program, coordinates community relationship programs, and maintains historical monuments on Peleliu and Angaur. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 00:14
|Photo ID:
|9224583
|VIRIN:
|250723-N-LS152-1839
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|14.28 MB
|Location:
|PW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
