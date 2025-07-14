JTF-M visits Republic of Palau

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

AIRAI, Republic of Palau (July 23, 2025) - U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Josh Lasky, commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia, greets a Civic Action Team Palau apprentice at Camp Katuu in Airai, July 23. CAT Palau provides community construction support to Palau, assists and trains apprentices in general engineering skills, facilitates a medical outreach program, coordinates community relationship programs, and maintains historical monuments on Peleliu and Angaur. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)