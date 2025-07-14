Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-M visits Republic of Palau [Image 13 of 16]

    JTF-M visits Republic of Palau

    PALAU

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Task Force - Micronesia

    AIRAI, Republic of Palau (July 23, 2025) - U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Donald Davis, F-35 Lightning II pilot with the 176th Fighter Squadron, Wisconsin Air National Guard, briefs U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Josh Lasky, commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia, on operations at Palau International Airport in Airai, July 23. The Palau airport is currently serving as a support location for exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025. The REFORPAC exercise strengthens the USAF’s adaptability to unforeseen challenges and reinforces mission readiness by proactively planning for contingencies ensuring the safety of service members and equipment while upholding a responsive and effective force. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 00:14
