    JTF-M visits Republic of Palau [Image 15 of 16]

    JTF-M visits Republic of Palau

    PALAU

    07.23.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Task Force - Micronesia

    AIRAI, Republic of Palau (July 23, 2025) - Kennel Master James Crawford briefs U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Josh Lasky, commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia, on the K9 kennel complex in Airai, July 23. Palau’s K9 program, which was launched with support from U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, is part of Palau’s Narcotics Enforcement Agency and Bureau of Customs and Border Protection. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

