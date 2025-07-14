AIRAI, Republic of Palau (July 23, 2025) - Kennel Master James Crawford briefs U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Josh Lasky, commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia, on the K9 kennel complex in Airai, July 23. Palau’s K9 program, which was launched with support from U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, is part of Palau’s Narcotics Enforcement Agency and Bureau of Customs and Border Protection. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 00:14
|Photo ID:
|9224582
|VIRIN:
|250723-N-LS152-1627
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|14.89 MB
|Location:
|PW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-M visits Republic of Palau [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.