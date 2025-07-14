JTF-M visits Republic of Palau

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

AIRAI, Republic of Palau (July 23, 2025) - Kennel Master James Crawford briefs U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Josh Lasky, commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia, on the K9 kennel complex in Airai, July 23. Palau’s K9 program, which was launched with support from U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, is part of Palau’s Narcotics Enforcement Agency and Bureau of Customs and Border Protection. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)