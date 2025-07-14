JTF-M visits Republic of Palau

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

AIRAI, Republic of Palau (July 23, 2025) - U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Donald Davis, F-35 Lightning II pilot with the 176th Fighter Squadron, Wisconsin Air National Guard, briefs U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Josh Lasky, commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia, on operations at Palau International Airport in Airai, July 23. The Palau airport is currently serving as a support location for exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025. The REFORPAC exercise strengthens the USAF’s adaptability to unforeseen challenges and reinforces mission readiness by proactively planning for contingencies ensuring the safety of service members and equipment while upholding a responsive and effective force. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)