Royal Cambodian Armed Forces visit USINDOPACOM for Bilateral Defense Dialogue

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. George Rowell, USINDOPACOM director of Strategic Planning and Policy (J5), and Cambodian Lt. Gen. Suon Samnang, chairman of the Military Cooperation Coordination Group, sign a document during a Bilateral Defense Dialogue at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Honolulu, July 24-25, 2025. Celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations in 2025, the U.S. and Cambodia share a growing partnership built on cooperation in the defense domain and a commitment to regional security. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)