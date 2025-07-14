Royal Cambodian Armed Forces visit USINDOPACOM for Bilateral Defense Dialogue

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Sarah Russ, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command J5 Mobilization Assistant joins Royal Cambodian Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Suon Samnang, chairman of the Military Cooperation Coordination Group, and their delegations for a Bilateral Defense Dialogue group photo at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Honolulu, July 24-25, 2025. Celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations in 2025, the U.S. and Cambodia share a growing partnership built on cooperation in the defense domain and a commitment to regional security. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)