Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Royal Cambodian Armed Forces visit USINDOPACOM for Bilateral Defense Dialogue [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Royal Cambodian Armed Forces visit USINDOPACOM for Bilateral Defense Dialogue

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. George Rowell, USINDOPACOM director of Strategic Planning and Policy (J5), and Cambodian Lt. Gen. Suon Samnang, chairman of the Military Cooperation Coordination Group, shake hands during a Bilateral Defense Dialogue at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Honolulu, July 24-25, 2025. Celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations in 2025, the U.S. and Cambodia share a growing partnership built on cooperation in the defense domain and a commitment to regional security. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 16:07
    Photo ID: 9223561
    VIRIN: 250725-N-PC065-1018
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Cambodian Armed Forces visit USINDOPACOM for Bilateral Defense Dialogue [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Royal Cambodian Armed Forces visit USINDOPACOM for Bilateral Defense Dialogue
    Royal Cambodian Armed Forces visit USINDOPACOM for Bilateral Defense Dialogue
    Royal Cambodian Armed Forces visit USINDOPACOM for Bilateral Defense Dialogue
    Royal Cambodian Armed Forces visit USINDOPACOM for Bilateral Defense Dialogue

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Royal Cambodian Armed Forces delegation visits USINDOPACOM for Bilateral Defense Dialogue

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RCAF
    BDD
    IPC
    USINDOPACOM
    KHM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download