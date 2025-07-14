Royal Cambodian Armed Forces delegation visits USINDOPACOM for Bilateral Defense Dialogue

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. George Rowell, USINDOPACOM director of Strategic Planning...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. George Rowell, USINDOPACOM director of Strategic Planning and Policy (J5), and Cambodian Lt. Gen. Suon Samnang, chairman of the Military Cooperation Coordination Group, shake hands during a Bilateral Defense Dialogue at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Honolulu, July 24-25, 2025. Celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations in 2025, the U.S. and Cambodia share a growing partnership built on cooperation in the defense domain and a commitment to regional security. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Indo-Pacific Command continues to strengthen ties across the region by hosting a delegation from the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces for a Bilateral Defense Dialogue, July 24-25, 2025.



Led by Cambodian Lt. Gen. Suon Samnang, chairman of the Military Cooperation Coordination Group, and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. George Rowell, USINDOPACOM director of Strategic Planning and Policy (J5), discussions included opportunities to expand bilateral military cooperation, with particular focus on joint training initiatives, professional military education, and humanitarian assistance programs.



They also explored potential pathways to restart the U.S.-Cambodia joint exercise Angkor Sentinel, signaling renewed momentum in defense collaboration.



This milestone engagement, the first BDD between the two countries since 2017, reaffirmed the growing defense partnership, fostering mutual understanding of evolving regional challenges and identifying practical avenues for cooperation. The two nations continue to build a resilient and forward-looking relationship grounded in mutual respect and a shared goal for a more secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.



Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of USINDOPACOM, visited Cambodia in December 2024 as the country welcomed the first U.S. ship visit in eight years. He was accompanied by Ream Naval Base Commander Rear Adm. Mey Dina and Preach Sihanouk Governor Mang Sineth on a tour of USS Savannah at Cambodia’s Sihanoukville Autonomous Port.



These engagements are a testament of the growing relationship, as the U.S. is Cambodia’s oldest diplomatic partner, celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations in 2025.



USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.