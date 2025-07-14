Fort Stewart hosts annual Marne Palooza

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A military family visits a booth during Marne Palooza at Newman Fitness Center on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 22, 2025. Marne Palooza is an annual back-to-school event that allows Soldiers, families and community members to gather resources, supplies, and information about various programs on and off post all while enjoying games, food and prizes.