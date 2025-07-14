Fort Stewart hosts annual Marne Palooza

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A military child looks at snakes at the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Branch booth during Marne Palooza at Newman Fitness Center on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 22, 2025. Marne Palooza is an annual back-to-school event that allows Soldiers, families and community members to gather resources, supplies, and information about various programs on and off post all while enjoying games, food and prizes.