A military child looks at snakes at the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Branch booth during Marne Palooza at Newman Fitness Center on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 22, 2025. Marne Palooza is an annual back-to-school event that allows Soldiers, families and community members to gather resources, supplies, and information about various programs on and off post all while enjoying games, food and prizes.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 16:07
|Photo ID:
|9223544
|VIRIN:
|250722-A-TI396-2230
|Resolution:
|5281x3521
|Size:
|7.63 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Stewart hosts annual Marne Palooza [Image 6 of 6], by Joseph Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Stewart hosts annual Marne Palooza
No keywords found.