    Fort Stewart hosts annual Marne Palooza [Image 3 of 6]

    Fort Stewart hosts annual Marne Palooza

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Joseph Cooper 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    A child visits a booth during Marne Palooza at Newman Fitness Center on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 22, 2025. Marne Palooza is an annual back-to-school event that allows Soldiers, families and community members to gather resources, supplies, and information about various programs on and off post all while enjoying games, food and prizes.

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 16:07
    Photo ID: 9223547
    VIRIN: 250722-A-TI396-7287
    Resolution: 4367x2911
    Size: 6.07 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    This work, Fort Stewart hosts annual Marne Palooza [Image 6 of 6], by Joseph Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    Marne Palooza
    MWR

