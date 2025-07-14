Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Stewart hosts annual Marne Palooza

    Fort Stewart hosts annual Marne Palooza

    Photo By Joseph Cooper | A military family visits a booth during Marne Palooza at Newman Fitness Center on Fort...... read more read more

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Story by Kelsie Steber 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    It is back to school season, and Fort Stewart Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation gave families a head start July 22 with their annual Marne Palooza event at Newman Fitness Center.

    Marne Palooza allows Soldiers, families and community members to gather resources, supplies, and information about various programs on and off post all while enjoying games, food and prizes.

    “It helps the community because we have a lot of junior enlisted, so they need the support where they can get it,” said Preston McNally, MWR special events coordinator. “With events like this, we’re helping them so that they don’t have to spend a lot of money on back to school for their kids, and we’re trying to offset that.”

    Vendors for the event included agencies from around the installation, off-post entities and sponsors. For McNally, he enjoys watching people interact.

    “Just seeing people communicate and talk with each other, so that they can learn more about who we have on post and off,” McNally said.
    Army Community Service set up a booth because it allows them to personally interact with the community.

    “ACS is about soldier and family programs, readiness, and how to make Army life less stressful, so this event is a great opportunity for us to have direct contact with the public,” said Jim Krupp, ACS specialist manager.

    Sgt. William Taroc, a horizontal construction engineer with the 92nd Engineer Battalion, took his family to Marne Palooza to them excited for school and to get school supplies.

    “I appreciate Fort Stewart and Marne Palooza for showing support for the kids going back to school,” Taroc said. “It gets them to look forward to the first day and the year ahead.”

    FMWR also hosted Marne Palooza at Hunter Army Airfield July 15 to support its Soldiers and families.

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
