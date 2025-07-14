Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri National Guard conducts cybersecurity exchange with Panamanian partners [Image 2 of 6]

    Missouri National Guard conducts cybersecurity exchange with Panamanian partners

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Missouri National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 3 Katie Herrel, the cyber operations chief for the Missouri National Guard, speaks during a cybersecurity subject matter expert exchange with local government members in Panama City, Panama, July 22, 2025. The training brought together a diverse group of agencies including the Ministry of Public Security, Panama Canal Authority, and other national emergency services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)

