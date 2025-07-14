Missouri National Guard conducts cybersecurity exchange with Panamanian partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Missouri National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 3 Katie Herrel, the cyber operations chief for the Missouri National Guard, speaks during a cybersecurity subject matter expert exchange with local government members in Panama City, Panama, July 22, 2025. The training brought together a diverse group of agencies including the Ministry of Public Security, Panama Canal Authority, and other national emergency services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)