U.S. Missouri National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 3 Katie Herrel, the cyber operations chief for the Missouri National Guard, speaks during a cybersecurity subject matter expert exchange with local government members in Panama City, Panama, July 22, 2025. The training brought together a diverse group of agencies including the Ministry of Public Security, Panama Canal Authority, and other national emergency services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 12:44
|Photo ID:
|9222715
|VIRIN:
|250722-F-MM194-1008
|Resolution:
|3701x2472
|Size:
|614.42 KB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Missouri National Guard conducts cybersecurity exchange with Panamanian partners [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Kaylee Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
La Guardia Nacional de Missouri organiza un intercambio cibernético con socios panameños
Missouri National Guard hosts cyber exchange with Panamanian partners
