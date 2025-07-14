Missouri National Guard hosts cyber exchange with Panamanian partners

Photo By Senior Airman Julia Lebens | U.S. Missouri National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 3 Katie Herrel, the cyber...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Julia Lebens | U.S. Missouri National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 3 Katie Herrel, the cyber operations chief for the Missouri National Guard, answers a question during a cybersecurity subject matter expert exchange with local government members in Panama City, Panama, July 22, 2025. The engagement focused on building shared procedures, improving Panama’s ability to defend critical infrastructure, and preparing both nations for participation in the upcoming multinational exercise PANAMAX. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens) see less | View Image Page

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA – U.S. cyber specialists from the Missouri National Guard, in coordination with U.S. Southern Command, hosted a cyber subject matter exchange alongside Panamanian government and security agencies this week to enhance joint cyber readiness and strengthen regional partnerships.



The engagement focused on building shared procedures, improving Panama’s ability to defend critical infrastructure, and preparing both nations for participation in the upcoming multinational exercise Panamax Alpha.



“This subject matter exchange is in preparation for the PANAMAX exercise in September, where we’ll work together on command and control for cyber operations,” said Chief Warrant Officer Katie Herrell, cyber operations chief with the Missouri National Guard. “It’s about building capacity and creating a shared understanding.”



Panama’s role as a critical hub of global trade underscores the importance of protecting its digital networks. According to Herrell, this marks the fourth cyber engagement the Missouri National Guard has conducted in Panama this year, following previous exchanges focused on intelligence, threat hunting, and incident response.



“As the mission of protecting critical infrastructure increases and the threat increases, we want to make sure our Panamanian partners have the tools, the resources, and the knowledge to respond to cyberattacks,” Herrell said.



The training brought together a diverse group of agencies including the Ministry of Public Security, Panama Canal Authority, and other national emergency services. Throughout the exchange, teams shared best practices, participated in scenario-based discussions, and worked to align cyber defense protocols.



“This is a two-way street,” said Diego Phillips, a civilian cyber specialist with U.S. Southern Command. “People are engaged, and we’re all here to learn from each other.”



To ensure a united and effective response to any cyber threats, collaboration is crucial.



“If we reach out to our partner nations during a crisis, we want to be on the same page—following the same protocols,” Phillips said. “That’s a win for all of us.”



This engagement reflects the enduring commitment between the U.S. and Panama to advance regional security through cooperation, shared expertise, and mutual respect.