    Missouri National Guard conducts cybersecurity exchange with Panamanian partners

    Missouri National Guard conducts cybersecurity exchange with Panamanian partners

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Missouri National Guard Maj. Jonathan Holem, the director of the Missouri State Partnership Program, speaks during a cybersecurity subject matter expert exchange with local government members in Panama City, Panama, July 22, 2025. The Missouri National Guard has formally been a part of the state partnership program with Panama since 1996, regularly partnering to exchange knowledge and conducting engagements to further build relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 12:44
    Photo ID: 9222716
    VIRIN: 250722-F-MM194-1057
    Resolution: 3971x2652
    Size: 989.5 KB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    This work, Missouri National Guard conducts cybersecurity exchange with Panamanian partners [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Kaylee Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    La Guardia Nacional de Missouri organiza un intercambio cibernético con socios panameños

    Missouri National Guard hosts cyber exchange with Panamanian partners

    Missouri National Guard
    cybersecurity
    Panama
    PANAMAX

