Missouri National Guard conducts cybersecurity exchange with Panamanian partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Missouri National Guard Maj. Jonathan Holem, the director of the Missouri State Partnership Program, speaks during a cybersecurity subject matter expert exchange with local government members in Panama City, Panama, July 22, 2025. The Missouri National Guard has formally been a part of the state partnership program with Panama since 1996, regularly partnering to exchange knowledge and conducting engagements to further build relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)