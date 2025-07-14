U.S. Missouri National Guard Maj. Jonathan Holem, the director of the Missouri State Partnership Program, speaks during a cybersecurity subject matter expert exchange with local government members in Panama City, Panama, July 22, 2025. The Missouri National Guard has formally been a part of the state partnership program with Panama since 1996, regularly partnering to exchange knowledge and conducting engagements to further build relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 12:44
|Photo ID:
|9222716
|VIRIN:
|250722-F-MM194-1057
|Resolution:
|3971x2652
|Size:
|989.5 KB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Missouri National Guard conducts cybersecurity exchange with Panamanian partners [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Kaylee Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
La Guardia Nacional de Missouri organiza un intercambio cibernético con socios panameños
Missouri National Guard hosts cyber exchange with Panamanian partners
No keywords found.