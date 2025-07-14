Missouri National Guard conducts cybersecurity exchange with Panamanian partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Missouri National Guard Soldier answers a question during a cybersecurity subject matter expert exchange with local government members in Panama City, Panama, July 22, 2025. The engagement focused on building shared procedures, improving Panama’s ability to defend critical infrastructure, and preparing both nations for participation in the upcoming multinational exercise PANAMAX. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)