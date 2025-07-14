A U.S. Missouri National Guard Soldier answers a question during a cybersecurity subject matter expert exchange with local government members in Panama City, Panama, July 22, 2025. The engagement focused on building shared procedures, improving Panama’s ability to defend critical infrastructure, and preparing both nations for participation in the upcoming multinational exercise PANAMAX. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 12:44
|Photo ID:
|9222719
|VIRIN:
|250722-F-RJ686-2046
|Resolution:
|6076x4051
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Missouri National Guard conducts cybersecurity exchange with Panamanian partners [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.