    Missouri National Guard conducts cybersecurity exchange with Panamanian partners [Image 5 of 6]

    Missouri National Guard conducts cybersecurity exchange with Panamanian partners

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    U.S. Southern Command

    A U.S. Missouri National Guard Soldier answers a question during a cybersecurity subject matter expert exchange with local government members in Panama City, Panama, July 22, 2025. The engagement focused on building shared procedures, improving Panama’s ability to defend critical infrastructure, and preparing both nations for participation in the upcoming multinational exercise PANAMAX. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 12:44
    Photo ID: 9222719
    VIRIN: 250722-F-RJ686-2046
    Resolution: 6076x4051
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    Missouri National Guard
    cybersecurity
    Panama
    PANAMAX

