HH-60 Hoist Reenlistment Ceremony

Col. Tyler Partridge, commander of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, shakes hands with Staff Sgt. Viadel Ortiz-Ayala following his reenlistment ceremony. The ceremony highlights the dedication of Soldiers who choose to continue their service and the brigade’s commitment to its mission and people. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)