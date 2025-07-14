HH-60 Hoist Reenlistment Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Viadel Ortiz-Ayala poses with a fellow Soldier following his reenlistment ceremony. The event marks Ortiz-Ayala’s continued commitment to service in the U.S. Army and reflects the camaraderie shared among Soldiers in the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)