Staff Sgt. Viadel Ortiz-Ayala poses with a fellow Soldier following his reenlistment ceremony. The event marks Ortiz-Ayala’s continued commitment to service in the U.S. Army and reflects the camaraderie shared among Soldiers in the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 06:14
|Photo ID:
|9221952
|VIRIN:
|250727-A-LY473-9952
|Resolution:
|413x275
|Size:
|121.57 KB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HH-60 Hoist Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 25 of 25], by CPT Andrew Lightsey IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.