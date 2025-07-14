Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HH-60 Hoist Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 22 of 25]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    HH-60 Hoist Reenlistment Ceremony

    KUWAIT

    07.26.2025

    Photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    Col. Tyler Partridge, commander of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, poses as a HH-60M Black Hawk Helicopter flies overhead during a reenlistment ceremony. The event celebrated Soldiers' continued service and the brigade’s enduring commitment to excellence and mission readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 06:14
    Photo ID: 9221950
    VIRIN: 250727-A-LY473-1462
    Resolution: 413x275
    Size: 80.74 KB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HH-60 Hoist Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 25 of 25], by CPT Andrew Lightsey IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HH-60 Hoist Reenlistment Ceremony
    HH-60 Hoist Reenlistment Ceremony
    HH-60 Hoist Reenlistment Ceremony
    HH-60 Hoist Reenlistment Ceremony
    HH-60 Hoist Reenlistment Ceremony
    HH-60 Hoist Reenlistment Ceremony
    HH-60 Hoist Reenlistment Ceremony
    HH-60 Hoist Reenlistment Ceremony
    HH-60 Hoist Reenlistment Ceremony
    HH-60 Hoist Reenlistment Ceremony
    HH-60 Hoist Reenlistment Ceremony
    HH-60 Hoist Reenlistment Ceremony
    HH-60 Hoist Reenlistment Ceremony
    HH-60 Hoist Reenlistment Ceremony
    HH-60 Hoist Reenlistment Ceremony
    HH-60 Hoist Reenlistment Ceremony
    HH-60 Hoist Reenlistment Ceremony
    HH-60 Hoist Reenlistment Ceremony
    HH-60 Hoist Reenlistment Ceremony
    HH-60 Hoist Reenlistment Ceremony
    HH-60 Hoist Reenlistment Ceremony
    HH-60 Hoist Reenlistment Ceremony
    HH-60 Hoist Reenlistment Ceremony
    HH-60 Hoist Reenlistment Ceremony
    HH-60 Hoist Reenlistment Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download