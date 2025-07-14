Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HH-60 Hoist Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 21 of 25]

    HH-60 Hoist Reenlistment Ceremony

    KUWAIT

    07.26.2025

    Photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter returns to base following a reenlistment ceremony conducted by the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade. The ceremony underscored the unit’s commitment to honoring Soldiers who choose to continue their service in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 06:14
    This work, HH-60 Hoist Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 25 of 25], by CPT Andrew Lightsey IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

