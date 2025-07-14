Brig. Gen. Blaz Memorial Highway Renaming Unveiled

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right, U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Christopher Krivenko, acting senior enlisted advisor of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Senator Chris Dueñas, the Honorable Lourdes A. Leon Guerrero, Governor of Guam and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard D. Marshall Jr., commanding officer of MCB Camp Blaz, pose for a photo at the new highway sign during the Brig. Gen. Ben Blaz Memorial Highway renaming ceremony in Dededo, Guam, July 28, 2025. The naming of Brig. Gen. Ben Blaz Memorial Highway is a heartfelt tribute to a distinguished individual who represents the dedication to service, professionalism, and local pride that Camp Blaz aspires to uphold. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley)