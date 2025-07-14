Brig. Gen. Blaz Memorial Highway Renaming Unveiled

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard D. Marshall Jr., commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Master Gunnery Sgt. Christopher Krivenko, acting senior enlisted advisor of MCB Camp Blaz, and The Honorable Lourdes A. Leon Guerrero, Governor of Guam, listen to Krystal Agustin, communication director, Office of the Governor of Guam, during the Brig. Gen. Ben Blaz Memorial Highway renaming ceremony in Dededo, Guam, July 28, 2025. The naming of Brig. Gen. Ben Blaz Memorial Highway is a heartfelt tribute to a distinguished individual who represents the dedication to service, professionalism, and local pride that Camp Blaz aspires to uphold. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Little)