Brigadier General Vicente “Ben” T. Blaz honored in renaming of Guam Route 3 to “Brigadier General Ben Blaz Memorial Highway”

Photo By Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley | From left to right, U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Christopher Krivenko, acting senior enlisted advisor of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Senator Chris Dueñas, the Honorable Lourdes A. Leon Guerrero, Governor of Guam and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard D. Marshall Jr., commanding officer of MCB Camp Blaz, pose for a photo at the new highway sign during the Brig. Gen. Ben Blaz Memorial Highway renaming ceremony in Dededo, Guam, July 28, 2025. The naming of Brig. Gen. Ben Blaz Memorial Highway is a heartfelt tribute to a distinguished individual who represents the dedication to service, professionalism, and local pride that Camp Blaz aspires to uphold. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley)

DEDEDO, Guam — On Monday, July 28, the Government of Guam honored U.S. Marine Corps Brigadier General (Brig. Gen.) and Delegate Vicente “Ben” T. Blaz, a Guam native and the first CHamoru Marine to achieve the rank of general officer in the U.S. Armed Forces, by renaming Guam Route 3 as “Brigadier General Ben Blaz Memorial Highway.”



This change reflects not only the community’s deep respect for Blaz’s military service, but also recognizes his leadership, patriotism, and lifelong dedication to the people of Guam.



The renaming was formalized through Bill 273, introduced by Senator Chris Dueñas and unanimously passed by the Guam Legislature on February 26, 2022.



“I think that the road leading to Camp Blaz, whether it be going north or south on Route 3, to be named General Ben Blaz Blvd. is most appropriate,” said Dueñas during a public hearing held in January 2022.



The new signage can be seen heading south to the Main Gate of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz and north across the street from Guam Regional Medical City.



Route 3—commonly known as NCS Road (Naval Communication Station Road)—has undergone significant transformation over the past decade. From the addition of medical facilities to the Marine Corps installation, and various residential and commercial additions, Route 3 has welcomed change and growth.



On March 3, 2021, a major milestone was celebrated with the completion of the Route 3 road-widening project, marked by a ceremonial ribbon cutting attended by Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Joint Region Marianas, NAVFAC, and local government leaders. Four years later, another meaningful chapter begins as Route 3 is officially renamed Brigadier General (BG) Ben Blaz Memorial Highway.



Brig. Gen. Vicente T. “Ben” Blaz was more than a Marine—he was a CHamoru, a native son of Guam, and a survivor of the Imperial Japanese occupation during World War II. At just 13 years old, Blaz was forced to work in labor camps, helping his family survive the war. Following the war, he continued his education at Notre Dame in 1947 from which he graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1951. Upon graduating from Notre Dame, he joined the Marine Corps Reserve during the Korean War and was commissioned as a second lieutenant. Over a 29-year career, he became the first General Officer in the U.S. Armed Forces from Guam. Upon retiring from the Marine Corps, he became the second CHamoru elected as a delegate to Congress.



He was known as a strong advocate for environmental stewardship, infrastructure improvement, and increased opportunities for the people of Guam. His legacy continues through the Marines who serve on the island and the community that has embraced the changes brought by development, security, and partnership.



Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz is proud to share its namesake with this historic highway. The naming of Brig. Gen. Ben Blaz Memorial Highway is a heartfelt tribute to a distinguished individual who represents the dedication to service, professionalism, and local pride that Camp Blaz aspires to uphold. The highway serves as a visible link between the installation and one of Guam’s most dynamic and growing villages.



The renaming of Route 3 stands as a lasting symbol of Brig. Gen. Blaz’s professionalism and service to his nation and the people of Guam. The Marines, Sailors, and civilian workforce of Camp Blaz vow to uphold his legacy and proudly honor the life and service of Brig. Gen. Blaz.