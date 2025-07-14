Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Blaz Memorial Highway Renaming Unveiled [Image 3 of 5]

    Brig. Gen. Blaz Memorial Highway Renaming Unveiled

    DEDEDO, GUAM

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Ryan Little 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard D. Marshall Jr., commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, and Master Gunnery Sgt. Christopher Krivenko, acting senior enlisted advisor of MCB Camp Blaz, speak with The Honorable Anthony Ada, Guam legislature vice speaker, during the Brig. Gen. Ben Blaz Memorial Highway renaming ceremony in Dededo, Guam, July 28, 2025. The naming of Brig. Gen. Ben Blaz Memorial Highway is a heartfelt tribute to a distinguished individual who represents the dedication to service, professionalism, and local pride that Camp Blaz aspires to uphold. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Little)

    Brigadier General Vicente “Ben” T. Blaz honored in renaming of Guam Route 3 to “Brigadier General Ben Blaz Memorial Highway”

