U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard D. Marshall Jr., commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, and Master Gunnery Sgt. Christopher Krivenko, acting senior enlisted advisor of MCB Camp Blaz, speak with The Honorable Anthony Ada, Guam legislature vice speaker, during the Brig. Gen. Ben Blaz Memorial Highway renaming ceremony in Dededo, Guam, July 28, 2025. The naming of Brig. Gen. Ben Blaz Memorial Highway is a heartfelt tribute to a distinguished individual who represents the dedication to service, professionalism, and local pride that Camp Blaz aspires to uphold. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Little)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 02:01
|Photo ID:
|9221751
|VIRIN:
|250728-M-YQ372-1006
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|19.99 MB
|Location:
|DEDEDO, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Blaz Memorial Highway Renaming Unveiled [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Ryan Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Brigadier General Vicente “Ben” T. Blaz honored in renaming of Guam Route 3 to “Brigadier General Ben Blaz Memorial Highway”
