New in command, 7th MSC’s top leader receives capabilities briefing from 405th AFSB

Army Brig. Gen. John P. Stanley, the commanding general of the 7th Mission Support Command and deputy commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, visited the 405th Army Field Support Brigade on Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, July 25, 2025, to discuss brigade operations in support of his command and the entire USAREUR-AF area of responsibility.