New in command, 7th MSC’s top leader receives capabilities briefing from 405th AFSB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Brig. Gen. John P. Stanley, the commanding general of the 7th Mission Support Command and deputy commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, speaks with the 405th Army Field Support Brigade command team and primary staff at the brigade headquarters on Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, July 25, 2025.