New in command, 7th MSC’s top leader receives capabilities briefing from 405th AFSB

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Underscoring the importance of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s incredibly complex mission supporting U.S. Army Europe and Africa, the 7th Mission Support Command’s new commanding general visited the 405th AFSB and received a capabilities briefing by the brigade command team and primary staff at the 405th AFSB headquarters on Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern.



Army Brig. Gen. John P. Stanley assumed command of the only U.S. Army Reserve command stationed in Europe at the end of June and less than a month later, on July 25, 2025, he was seated in the 405th AFSB’s main conference room discussing brigade operations in support of his command and the entire USAREUR-AF area of responsibility.



“There are a lot of partnerships that I would offer on the Reserve component side that if you want to leverage, let me know,” said Stanley, who is also the deputy commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command. “Sixty days in, 90 days in [into a conflict] is typically when the wheels come off and the bearings go out. You’re going to need that additional support.”



“I would suggest that you look at the harder challenge of not what’s in front of you today but what’s likely going to be in front of you 60 days in, 90 days into a conflict. How are you going to leverage the capabilities and the power of the Army Reserve,” Stanley said.



Before coming to Germany and taking command of the 7th MSC, Stanley served as the deputy commanding general of the 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command in Houston, Texas. Originally from Auburndale, Florida, Stanley also served as the commander of the 55th Sustainment Brigade.



The 7th MSC is comprised of approximately 1,000 Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to more than two dozen units. It supports USAREUR-AF operations and works in close coordination with NATO allies and host nation partners to ensure interoperability, logistics readiness and mission support across the European theater.



The 405th AFSB is the premier logistics integrator and synchronizer for EUCOM, enabling readiness solutions to ‘Support the Warrior’ by operationalizing U.S. Army Materiel Command capabilities and delivering readiness within the USAREUR-AF areas of responsibility at the points of need.



