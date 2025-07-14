Eastern Oregon Employers Experience Guard Life During Boss Lift

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Christopher Miller, commander of the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, and Staff Sgt. Stephen Young of Charlie Company show civilian employers a terrain table used by the mechanized infantry company for planning training operations during an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Boss Lift event July 27, 2025, at Orchard Combat Training Center, Idaho. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)