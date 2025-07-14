Eastern Oregon Employers Experience Guard Life During Boss Lift

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Civilian employers gather around a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) as scouts from the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment demonstrate the vehicle's capabilities during an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Boss Lift event July 27, 2025, at Orchard Combat Training Center, Idaho. The employers visited the gunnery range to see equipment and capabilities their Guard member employees train with during Annual Training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)