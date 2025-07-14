Eastern Oregon Employers Experience Guard Life During Boss Lift

Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Civilian employers talk with Soldiers and examine M1A2SEP tanks on the gunnery range...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Civilian employers talk with Soldiers and examine M1A2SEP tanks on the gunnery range during an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Boss Lift event July 27, 2025, at Orchard Combat Training Center, Idaho. The tanks were positioned on line awaiting their crews' turn for gunnery tank table VI as part of the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment's Annual Training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

ORCHARD COMBAT TRAINING CENTER, Idaho — The roar of helicopter rotors filled the Idaho sky as civilian employers got an up-close look at what their employees do when they trade business suits for combat boots during their two weeks away from the office.



The Oregon Army National Guard's 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment partnered with Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) to host a Boss Lift event during the unit's Annual Training at Orchard Combat Training Center. The CH-47 Chinook helicopter from Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, based in Pendleton, transported employers from Pendleton, Oregon, to the training site, giving them firsthand insight into their Guard members' military duties.



"It gives the employers an opportunity to come see what their Soldiers are doing when they're away for two weeks and not working at their normal nine to five," said Maj. Justin Symons, who coordinated the event. "It's a good opportunity for them to talk to not just their Soldier, but other Soldiers they work with on a day-to-day basis during drill."



The Boss Lift program allows civilian employers to experience military training environments alongside their Guard member employees. Participants observed training exercises, toured the facilities, and engaged directly with battalion leadership to gain a deeper understanding of the National Guard's mission and capabilities.



Captain Mark Corless from Clackamas Fire Department Station 13 attended the event to support two of his firefighters who serve in the Oregon Guard: Sgt. Lane Nelson and Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Golden. Corless praised the experience as eye-opening for civilian supervisors.

"I think that everybody that's in a leadership position in an organization should come to this thing, because it's pretty eye-opening on what the requirements are and how much time and energy is spent in service to the community and to the country," Corless said.



Clackamas Fire Department demonstrates strong employer support through their union contract, which provides military leave coverage for Guard members. When firefighters attend drill or Annual Training, they remit their military pay for scheduled work days and receive their full civilian salary, ensuring no loss of income during military service.



Oregon National Guard members serve part-time, typically one weekend a month and two weeks a year, while maintaining civilian careers. They stand ready to respond to state emergencies such as wildfires and floods, while also training to defend the nation when called to federal service. Guard members live and work in the same communities they serve, creating a unique connection between military service and local communities.



For Symons, who has coordinated multiple Boss Lifts throughout his career, the events strengthen the vital relationship between Guard units and civilian employers. He noted that aviation assets make the program possible, though weather and emergency missions can sometimes affect scheduling.



"The soldiers really enjoy having their employers come out," Symons said. "And the employers themselves think it's a really cool experience."

The Boss Lift was supported by ESGR representatives Jack Johnson, the battalion's ESGR representative, and Cecil Owens from the Salem office. ESGR, a Department of Defense program established in 1972, promotes cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers.



The 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, with units across eastern Oregon, continues its tradition of community engagement while maintaining readiness for state and federal missions. The unit traces its lineage to 1888 militia cavalry companies and was awarded the Meritorious Unit Commendation in 2024 for exceptional service during their 2010-2011 deployment to Iraq.



For more information about ESGR programs or volunteer opportunities, visit www.esgr.mil.