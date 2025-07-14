Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eastern Oregon Employers Experience Guard Life During Boss Lift [Image 4 of 4]

    Eastern Oregon Employers Experience Guard Life During Boss Lift

    ORCHARD COMBAT TRAINING CENTER, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2025

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Civilian employers talk with Soldiers and examine M1A2SEP tanks on the gunnery range during an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Boss Lift event July 27, 2025, at Orchard Combat Training Center, Idaho. The tanks were positioned on line awaiting their crews' turn for gunnery tank table VI as part of the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment's Annual Training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 00:39
    Photo ID: 9221610
    VIRIN: 250727-Z-ZJ128-1003
    Resolution: 5861x3264
    Size: 4.91 MB
    Location: ORCHARD COMBAT TRAINING CENTER, IDAHO, US
    Hometown: LA GRANDE, OREGON, US
    Employer Support
    ESGR Boss Lift
    3rd Battalion 116th Cavalry Regiment
    Oregon National Guard
    Annual Training

