Civilian employers talk with Soldiers and examine M1A2SEP tanks on the gunnery range during an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Boss Lift event July 27, 2025, at Orchard Combat Training Center, Idaho. The tanks were positioned on line awaiting their crews' turn for gunnery tank table VI as part of the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment's Annual Training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 00:39
|Photo ID:
|9221610
|VIRIN:
|250727-Z-ZJ128-1003
|Resolution:
|5861x3264
|Size:
|4.91 MB
|Location:
|ORCHARD COMBAT TRAINING CENTER, IDAHO, US
|Hometown:
|LA GRANDE, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eastern Oregon Employers Experience Guard Life During Boss Lift [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Eastern Oregon Employers Experience Guard Life During Boss Lift
No keywords found.