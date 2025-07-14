A U.S. Soldier with Detachment 2, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment (General Support), Washington National Guard, services a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter after medevac training at Yakima Training Center, Wash., July 20, 2025. Medevac training is vital for Charlie Co., ensuring seamless coordination during high-stakes missions, ultimately preserving lives in austere operational environments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2025 08:22
|Photo ID:
|9206917
|VIRIN:
|250720-Z-YS961-6050
|Resolution:
|4889x3259
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|YAKIMA, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington National Guard Black Hawk helicopters at sunset [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.