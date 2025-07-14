Washington National Guard Black Hawk helicopters at sunset

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. David Ngo, a UH-60 helicopter repairer with Detachment 2, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment (General Support), Washington National Guard, services a UH-60L Black Hawk after medevac training at Yakima Training Center, Wash., July 20, 2025. Medevac training is vital for Charlie Co., ensuring seamless coordination during high-stakes missions, ultimately preserving lives in austere operational environments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)