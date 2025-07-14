Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington National Guard Black Hawk helicopters at sunset [Image 7 of 7]

    YAKIMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon      

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Soldiers with Detachment 2, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment (General Support), Washington National Guard, services a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter after medevac training at Yakima Training Center, Wash., July 20, 2025. Medevac training is vital for Charlie Co., ensuring seamless coordination during high-stakes missions, ultimately preserving lives in austere operational environments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 08:22
    Location: YAKIMA, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, Washington National Guard Black Hawk helicopters at sunset [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    aviation maintenance
    readiness
    UH-60L Black Hawk Helicopter
    medevac
    Army National Guard

