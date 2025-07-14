Above and Beyond: National Guard infantry brigade unites for intensive training at Raven Focus 2025

Photo By Spc. Tristin Salisbury | U.S. Army Spc. Meadow Wilkins with Charlie Company, 181st Brigade Support Battalion,...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Tristin Salisbury | U.S. Army Spc. Meadow Wilkins with Charlie Company, 181st Brigade Support Battalion, 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Washington National Guard, triages a patient for during mass casualty training at Yakima Training Center, Wash., July 20, 2025. Mass casualty training is crucial for preparing medical teams to triage, stabilize, and evacuate patients during combat environments, enhancing readiness for large-scale operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Tristin Salisbury) see less | View Image Page

YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, Wash., – More than 1,500 Soldiers with the Washington National Guard’s 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team converged at Yakima Training Center this month for Raven Focus, a collective, high-intensity, field training exercise.



Lasting from July 14 to July 24, 2025, Raven Focus capitalized on the two weeks of annual training typical to National Guard units to give Soldiers a more thorough and intensive training experience than the usual drill weekend.



Raven Focus was the first time the 81st SBCT trained together as a brigade since July of 2018, pushing Soldiers and leaders to collaborate with units and staff they don't typically interact with and learn to operate as a single team.



“We’ve been able to see all the things we’ve done really well…we’ve found a few things we need to work on as a team,” said U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Baur, an ammunition logistics non-commissioned officer with the 81st SBCT. “We’ve been able to work that process from start to finish out here in the field, where we would’ve never been able to do that on a regular drill weekend.”



Headquartered at Camp Murray, in Tacoma, Wash., the 81st SBCT makes up nearly half of the Washington Army National Guard, with two regiments located in Oregon and California, and consists of artillery, infantry, engineering, and support and logistics assets.



“For a lot of these Soldiers, they’ve never seen an operation like this,” explained Baur. “They usually work at a company level, and now this is a brigade level. So they’ve been able to see the relationship between the brigade and the battalion.”



For Spc. Mariia Pecherytsia, a combat medic with Charlie Company, 181st Brigade Support Battalion, Raven Focus was her first annual training experience and she was impressed by the scale.



“We’ve done cross-training with other companies [to see] what capabilities they have,” said Pecherytsia. “But I don’t think we usually get to do a lot of that interaction with the other companies, so now this is giving us the bigger picture.”



In addition to Washington National Guard Soldiers, the event was augmented by service members from partner nations, to include the Royal Thai Army, Canadian Army, and the Bulgarian Land Forces. These military-to-military engagements facilitate the sharing of knowledge and expertise between U.S. Army personnel and their counterparts overseas through the U.S. Army Subject Matter Expert Exchange program and the National Guard’s State Partnership Program.



Raven Focus was built to offer training opportunities that go above-and-beyond the standard - an aim that is intentional, according to the 81st SBCT senior leaders.



“If we train and fight like everyone else, we’ll be just like everyone else,” said Col. Craig Broyles, commander of the 81st SBCT. “We want to be better.”



Training collectively as a brigade creates unity of purpose, regardless of warfighting function, enabling subordinate units and ultimately strengthening the organization as a whole.



“This is probably one of the things that sometimes gets forgotten by the military, and that’s the support behind the mission,” said Baur. “And these guys are here doing that.”