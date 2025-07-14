378th AEW generates air power on Fourth of July

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 55th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron takes off within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 4, 2025. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing generates air power 24/7, ensuring a ready and lethal posture in support of regional stability across the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)