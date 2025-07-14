378th AEW generates air power on Fourth of July

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 55th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron passes overhead within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 4, 2025. U.S. and coalition forces are postured to rapidly establish credible, combat-ready forces within the AOR to deter adversary threats of aggression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)