378th AEW generates air power on Fourth of July

U.S. Air Force Capt. Samuel Lindblom, 55th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pilot, gestures the ‘Shooters’ squadron hand signal while taxiing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 4, 2025. The expeditionary capability of the 55th EFS’s fleet of F-16C Fighting Falcons ensures combat-ready forces are available in the most austere locations to preserve and defend the U.S. and its partners’ interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)