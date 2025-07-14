Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    378th AEW generates air power on Fourth of July [Image 1 of 4]

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger  

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Samuel Lindblom, 55th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pilot, gestures the ‘Shooters’ squadron hand signal while taxiing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 4, 2025. The expeditionary capability of the 55th EFS’s fleet of F-16C Fighting Falcons ensures combat-ready forces are available in the most austere locations to preserve and defend the U.S. and its partners’ interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.26.2025 05:15
    Photo ID: 9205935
    VIRIN: 250704-F-CW240-1137
    Resolution: 3033x2020
    Size: 454.72 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    AFCENT
    F-16
    CENTCOM
    378thAEW

