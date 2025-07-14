378th AEW generates air power on Fourth of July

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 55th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron flies within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 4, 2025. Constant air power generation within the CENTCOM AOR demonstrates the United States’ commitment to the National Defense Strategy and support of coalition partners in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)