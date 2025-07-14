Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    378th AEW generates air power on Fourth of July [Image 2 of 4]

    378th AEW generates air power on Fourth of July

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger  

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 55th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron flies within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 4, 2025. Constant air power generation within the CENTCOM AOR demonstrates the United States’ commitment to the National Defense Strategy and support of coalition partners in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

    This work, 378th AEW generates air power on Fourth of July [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT
    F-16
    CENTCOM
    378thAEW

