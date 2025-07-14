Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 30th Medical Group held a Health and Fitness Fair at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 25, 2025. The event, which included several community vendors and on-base organizations, provided back to school exams, immunizations, eye exams, and dental screenings. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)