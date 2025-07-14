Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30th Medical Group Hosts Health & Wellness Fair [Image 3 of 3]

    30th Medical Group Hosts Health &amp; Wellness Fair

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    The 30th Medical Group held a Health and Fitness Fair at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 25, 2025. The event, which included several community vendors and on-base organizations, provided back to school exams, immunizations, eye exams, and dental screenings. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)

