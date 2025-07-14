Attendees interact with the Vandenberg Veterinarian display during a Health and Wellness Fair at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 25, 2025. The 30th Medical Group hosted the event, providing walk-in exams and information from on-base and community vendors. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)
