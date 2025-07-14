Attendees sign their tickets for the 30th Medical Group Health and Wellness Fair raffle at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 25, 2025. The fair provided medical exams for adults and children as well as referrals and information from community providers. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)
|07.25.2025
|07.25.2025 19:04
|9205465
|250725-X-VJ291-1001
|4528x3016
|1.24 MB
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|6
|2
This work, 30th Medical Group Hosts Health & Wellness Fair [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.