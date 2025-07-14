Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Attendees sign their tickets for the 30th Medical Group Health and Wellness Fair raffle at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 25, 2025. The fair provided medical exams for adults and children as well as referrals and information from community providers. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)