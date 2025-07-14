Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30th Medical Group Hosts Health & Wellness Fair [Image 1 of 3]

    30th Medical Group Hosts Health &amp; Wellness Fair

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Attendees sign their tickets for the 30th Medical Group Health and Wellness Fair raffle at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 25, 2025. The fair provided medical exams for adults and children as well as referrals and information from community providers. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)

    This work, 30th Medical Group Hosts Health & Wellness Fair [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vandenberg
    30th MDG
    Space Force
    Air Force

