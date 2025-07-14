Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vandenberg Launches NASA's TRACERS Mission [Image 3 of 3]

    Vandenberg Launches NASA's TRACERS Mission

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Jennifer Green-Lanchoney 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Vandenberg SFB Guardians and Airmen supported the NASA Tandem Reconnection and Cusp Electrodynamics Reconnaissance Satellites (TRACERS) mission launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, July 23, 2025. The TRACERS mission placed two satellites in sun-synchronous orbit, ensuring consistent observation of Earth’s dayside polar cusps. By comparing data from both spacecraft, scientists will track how magnetic reconnection events evolve over time and build a large dataset of thousands of events to improve understanding of space weather’s impact on Earth. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Jennifer Green-Lanchoney)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 18:57
    Photo ID: 9205453
    VIRIN: 250723-X-ZZ999-1001
    Resolution: 1600x1054
    Size: 172.71 KB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

