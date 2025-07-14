Vandenberg Launches NASA's TRACERS Mission

Vandenberg SFB Guardians and Airmen supported the NASA Tandem Reconnection and Cusp Electrodynamics Reconnaissance Satellites (TRACERS) mission launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, July 23, 2025. The TRACERS mission placed two satellites in sun-synchronous orbit, ensuring consistent observation of Earth’s dayside polar cusps. By comparing data from both spacecraft, scientists will track how magnetic reconnection events evolve over time and build a large dataset of thousands of events to improve understanding of space weather’s impact on Earth. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Jennifer Green-Lanchoney)
|07.23.2025
|07.25.2025 18:57
|9205453
|250723-X-ZZ999-1001
|1600x1054
|172.71 KB
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|3
|1
