Vandenberg Launches NASA's TRACERS Mission

Vandenberg SFB Guardians and Airmen supported the NASA Tandem Reconnection and Cusp Electrodynamics Reconnaissance Satellites (TRACERS) mission launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, July 23, 2025. NASA’s TRACERS mission sent two spacecraft into low Earth orbit to study magnetic reconnection. These satellites will pass through the polar cusps regions, where solar particles funnel into the atmosphere, to gather data on how magnetic field lines break and reconnect, a key process in space weather. (U.S.Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)