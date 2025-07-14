Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vandenberg Launches NASA's TRACERS Mission [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Vandenberg Launches NASA's TRACERS Mission

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Vandenberg SFB Guardians and Airmen supported the NASA Tandem Reconnection and Cusp Electrodynamics Reconnaissance Satellites (TRACERS) mission launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, July 23, 2025. NASA’s TRACERS mission sent two spacecraft into low Earth orbit to study magnetic reconnection. These satellites will pass through the polar cusps regions, where solar particles funnel into the atmosphere, to gather data on how magnetic field lines break and reconnect, a key process in space weather. (U.S.Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 18:57
    Photo ID: 9205452
    VIRIN: 250723-X-IT855-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg Launches NASA's TRACERS Mission [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kevin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vandenberg Launches NASA's TRACERS Mission
    Vandenberg Launches NASA's TRACERS Mission
    Vandenberg Launches NASA's TRACERS Mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vandenberg
    NASA
    TRACERS
    Launch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download