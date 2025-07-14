Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vandenberg Launches NASA's TRACERS Mission [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Vandenberg Launches NASA's TRACERS Mission

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Vandenberg SFB Guardians and Airmen supported the NASA Tandem Reconnection and Cusp Electrodynamics Reconnaissance Satellites (TRACERS) mission launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, July 23, 2025. Earth’s magnetosphere shields the planet from solar wind, but magnetic reconnection, caused by interactions between solar wind and the magnetosphere, can direct energetic particles into the atmosphere. This process causes phenomena such as auroras but can also disrupt satellites and GPS systems. TRACERS aims to better understand these dynamics by closely studying reconnection events in the polar cusps. (U.S. Space Force photo illustration by Staff Sergeant Joshua LeRoi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 18:57
    Photo ID: 9205451
    VIRIN: 250723-X-VJ291-1001
    Resolution: 3016x4528
    Size: 899.46 KB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg Launches NASA's TRACERS Mission [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vandenberg Launches NASA's TRACERS Mission
    Vandenberg Launches NASA's TRACERS Mission
    Vandenberg Launches NASA's TRACERS Mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vandenberg
    NASA
    TRACERS
    Launch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download