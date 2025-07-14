81st Medical Group Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jennifer Bein, 81st Medical Group commander, delivers remarks during the change of command ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 22, 2025. Bein assumed command from Col. Peter Kulis after leading one of the largest Air Force medical facilities in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)